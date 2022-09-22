Play Brightcove video

Watch: ITV News Meridian's James Dunham spoke to Raymond Gower, who wants the government to focus on patients being able to see a doctor.

A man from Worthing whose wife died of cancer following a delayed diagnosis hopes government proposals to improve access to GPs will increase the number of face to face appointments.

The new Health Secretary, Therese Coffey, has outlined plans for patients to get a non-urgent GP appointment within two weeks, and a same-day slot, if it's urgent.

Raymond Gower's late wife Trish was first only able to speak to a doctor on the phone because of the pandemic.

He is calling for the government to focus on patients being able to see a doctor.

He said: "It's a basic service that you should be able to go and see a doctor when you're ill.

"You've got to phone up, it's got to be decided whether it's urgent, non urgent, somebody's got to phone you up, or you've got to provide photographs.

"And then if you're lucky enough to get an appointment, it could be in a month's time - which is extraordinary and it's not in a good way."

The NHS trust sent condolences to Raymond and told ITV Meridian face-to-face appointments were still available through Covid.

The latest 12 month figures show just under half a million GP appointments in Sussex took place more than two weeks after being made (499,252).

In Hampshire and on the Isle of Wight it was just over half a million (505,542), while in Dorset the number was just over three hundred thousand (309,981).

Health Secretary, Therese Coffey, said: "You should expect to be able to have an appointment within two weeks when you phone up and are needing that clinical assessment.

"Of course the clinicians will decide the prioritisation, but it's important that they have confidence they can do that, rather than continue for perhaps those symptoms to get worse and worse."

The news though has been met with concern by GPs in the South, with those in the sector questioning how the targets will be achieved.

One GP, Dr Rachel Ward, said: "We really feel that we've been working as hard as we can and adapting our service as much as possible to offer the best for our patients.

"We have been struggling to do so, despite all of our efforts. So I think what we're wondering and worried about is whether this is just going to be an imposed target with no way of achieving it."

The Government has said money will be put into recruitment but finding staff is already difficult in a stretched system that's struggling ahead of another winter.