Police offer spiking safety advice to students during Fresher's Week

Police patrols have been increased around student bars, pubs and halls of residence in Hampshire in a bid to tackle drink spiking.

Fresher's Week is underway and in Autumn 2021, there was an increase in drink and needle spiking.

Drink spiking is when alcohol, 'date rape' drugs or prescription drugs are added to any type of drink, whether alcoholic or non-alcoholic.

While reports have decreased throughout the country since then, Hampshire Police are working with venues to make sure staff are able to identify offenders and care for anyone who has been targeted, to help students returning to university who may be concerned.

What are the common signs of spiking?

Confusion

Lack of coordination

Slurred speech

Nausea

Hallucinations

Vomiting

Paranoia

Unconsciousness

Hampshire Police said it has invested in multi-drug urine test kits, which are able to immediately tell if someone has been spiked.

The equipment has been used Portsmouth, Southampton, Gosport, the New Forest and Test Valley so far.

Violence Against Women and Girls Co-ordinator for Hampshire Constabulary, Detective Inspector Peter Boakes, said: "We are committed to identifying and relentlessly pursuing perpetrators, especially those who target women and girls."We take each and every report very seriously and are committed to tackling violence against women and girls perpetrated by men – all whilst protecting those who need our help – including those who have fallen victim to episodes of drink or needle spiking whilst out enjoying the night time economy that Hampshire offers.

"We are making a plea to any bystanders who witness spiking incidents – whether that be involving a female or male victim – to speak out, encourage wider reporting and offer up any information about those responsible directly to the police."

What should you do if you think someone has been spiked? (drinkaware)