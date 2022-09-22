A plan to open a new Tesco on Newport High Street could fuel public disorder if it is given a midnight alcohol licence, it has been claimed.

As the national supermarket giant looks to open up another store on the Island, it has asked the Isle of Wight Council for permission to sell alcohol for consumption off the premises between 6am and midnight every day.

It is also asking to sell food from the former Laura Ashley and current H. Samuel stores from 11pm to midnight every day.

During the consultation period, one resident lodged "the strongest possible objection" to the application, saying the bad behaviour in Newport had led to police action on several occasions.

The licence will be determined by the council's responsible committee on September 28. Credit: ITV News Meridian

He said to grant the application and allow the sale of alcohol would fuel public disorder.

To prevent crime and disorder, as part of its licensing conditions, Tesco wants to install CCTV and have a management team member present at all times, who will be the point of contact should any issue arise. The Police Licensing Unit also made no adverse comments.

The negative view of the objector still stands though, so the licence will be determined by the council's responsible committee on September 28.

In a report being sent to the committee, officers are recommending the licence be approved as it is, in part due to the proven track record Tesco has for staff training.

A planning application has also been submitted by the national chain to install signage on the High Street building.

Officers highlight national guidance which says supermarkets should normally be free to provide sales of alcohol consumption off the premises at any time unless there are good reasons, based on the licensing objectives, for restricting the hours.

The report says there is no evidence to suggest other retail outlets in the town selling alcohol on the same terms have any bearing on incidents of anti-social behaviour.

No other work has started yet but a question mark has been raised over the future of the H. Samuel store as plans reveal Tesco is proposing to take it over.