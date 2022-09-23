Four teenage boys have been arrested after drivers travelling on the A27 at Emsworth reported items being thrown at their cars from the side of the road.

Five drivers have reported what they describe as 'significant damage' to their vehicles.

Police were called to the area at 5pm on Thursday (22 September). Officers want to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident.

They say 'f ortunately no-one was injured and no collisions occurred as a result.'

Anyone who may have also received damage to their vehicle but haven’t yet reported it are being urged to contact police.

Four boys from Emsworth, two aged 14, one aged 13 and one aged 12, have been arrested on suspicion of causing criminal damage and endangering road users.

The group are currently in police custody.

Anyone with information should call Hampshire Police on 101 quoting 44220386512.