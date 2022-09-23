Skip to content

Anglers gather in Berkshire in memory of schoolboy Olly Stephens killed in Reading

Huge numbers turned out for his funeral. Credit: PA Images

Anglers at Southlake, Woodley, are gathering from today (23 September) in Berkshire in memory of a schoolboy killed in Reading.

A fundraising fishing event is being held over three days (September 23-25), in support of vulnerable youngsters in need of support.

The idea came after discussions with Stuart Stephens, the father of 13-year-old Olly Stephens, who was murdered at Bugs Bottom in January 2021.

Olly was lured to a park by a teenage girl in Emmer Green on 3rd January 2021 following a row about social media.

Bugs Bottom field at Emmer Green in Reading. Credit: ITV News Meridian

He was fatally stabbed by two 14-year-old boys who were found guilty of murder.

They and a girl 13-year-old girl who admitted manslaughter, were sentenced to a total of  24 years in prison. 

In January, more than 300 family members and friends gathered at St Barnabus Church for a memorial service, on the first anniversary of his fatal stabbing.

Proceeds from the event will go to local charities that help vulnerable youngsters.

