Play Brightcove video

Vehicles can be seen driving past the lorry, which has overturned on the roundabout Credit: @HantsPolRoads

A lorry carrying maize has toppled over on a roundabout near Winchester.

It has blocked the entrance to the A34 northbound entry slip at Three Maids Hill and is causing traffic to build up.

Hampshire Police Roads Policing Unit said heavy delays are expected.