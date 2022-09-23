TK Maxx in Worthing has been forced to close today (Friday 23 September) after it was battered by a heavy thunderstorm.

The retailler, with department stores across East Sussex, West Sussex, Hampshire and Berkshire has temporarily shut its store at The Montague Quarter Shopping Centre in Worthing.

Footage shows the inside of the shop appears to be drenched in water, with rain dripping from the ceiling into black boxes.

The inside of the shop has been left with significant damage following a heavy thunderstorm Credit: ITV News Meridian

Stock, including soft furnishings, towels and throws appear to be damaged following flooding. Credit: ITV News Meridian

Ceiling tiles appear to have fallen on the floor in a pool of water, alongside soaked cardboard boxes and crates overflowing with rain.

The store is temporarily closed until further notice.

TK Maxx has been approached for comment.