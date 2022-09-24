A man has died after the glider he was piloting crashed into a field in West Sussex.

Emergency services were called to a field near Hurston Lane in Storrington just before 11am today (Saturday 24 September).

Police, fire and ambulance crews attended the incident, including the Kent, Surrey and Sussex Air Ambulance.

The man was the sole occupant of the aircraft and despite the best efforts of emergency responders died at the scene.

In a statement Sussex Police said: "Police responded to a report of a glider crashing into a field near Hurston Lane in Storrington, just before 11am on Saturday September 24.

"A man who was both the pilot and sole occupant of the glider, sustained serious injuries.

"Unfortunately, despite the best efforts of paramedics and colleagues from the Air Ambulance service, he sadly died at the scene. The coroner has been informed.

"Officers remain at the scene whilst initial enquiries continue."