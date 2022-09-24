A man who stabbed a cyclist, and then threw roof tiles at police officers in a stand-off has been jailed for six years and two months.

Samuel Woodford, 31, currently residing at HMP Winchester, stabbed his victim in the upper arm, leg and abdomen on London Road in Southampton on July 6 this year.

He then fled the scene, but was found by officers later that evening.

The court heard shortly before 10am, the victim - a 40-year-old man - had been riding his bike when he came across Woodford, and an argument took place. Woodford took a weapon out of his pocket and stabbed the man on his upper arm, upper leg and in his abdomen before fleeing the scene on the victim's bike.

The victim asked staff at a nearby business for help, and police were called. He was taken to hospital and underwent emergency surgery for the wound to his abdomen.

Police carried out several arrest attempts for Woodford and he was found at an address in Parsonage Road, Southampton, later that evening. He then climbed onto the roof of the property and refused to come down while throwing roof tiles, damaging two nearby cars and hitting an officer on the arm.

Samuel Woodford was found at an address in Parsonage Road in Southampton. Credit: Google Earth

After several hours of negotiation, Woodford came down from the roof and was arrested at 10.30pm.

In their closing remarks, the judge described Woodford as a 'dangerous' individual that could 'easily have killed' the victim, who 'could have bled out on the street'

He added that the sentence reflected the fact Woodford represented 'a significant risk of serious harm to the public'.

PC Eloise Prowting from Western Investigations, said: "Woodford's actions that day could have quite easily ended in tragedy and how he behaved before his arrest was completely unacceptable, putting both the public and my colleagues in further danger.

"I hope this sentence shows that we will not tolerate serious violence in our city and will do all in our power to ensure offenders are brought to justice."