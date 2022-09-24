Police are hunting for three boys aged between ten and fourteen after a three-month-old baby was hurt in Horsham in West Sussex.

It's alleged that the infant was hit with a large clump of moss and dirt from a roof on West Street at about 6.30pm on Monday September 19.

Police received a report that three youths were seen climbing up scaffolding onto the roof, and then throwing moss down onto members of the public who were walking below.

Officers say the baby wasn't seriously hurt.

Three boys were seen running from the area on foot, in the direction of Swan Walk after the incident.

The first suspect is described as a 10–12-year-old boy, with blond hair, wearing a grey tracksuit. The second suspect is described as a 14-year-old boy, with short back and sides hair.

The third suspect is described as a boy aged between 10 and 14 with short hair, wearing a black sports shirt and long black trousers.