A teenage boy has died after being hit by a lorry on the A2 in Kent.

Emergency services were called to the coastbound carriageway between the junctions for Cobham and Gravesend at around 3:30am on Saturday due to reports of a pedestrian on the road.

Shortly after police arrived, the pedestrian - a teenage boy was hit by a lorry and died at the scene.

Officers say his next of kin have been informed, and that death is not being treated as suspicious. A report will be prepared for the coroner.

The road remains closed while police remain at the scene.