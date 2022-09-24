Teenage boy dies on A2 in Kent after being hit by lorry
A teenage boy has died after being hit by a lorry on the A2 in Kent.
Emergency services were called to the coastbound carriageway between the junctions for Cobham and Gravesend at around 3:30am on Saturday due to reports of a pedestrian on the road.
Shortly after police arrived, the pedestrian - a teenage boy was hit by a lorry and died at the scene.
Officers say his next of kin have been informed, and that death is not being treated as suspicious. A report will be prepared for the coroner.
The road remains closed while police remain at the scene.