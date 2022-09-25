An arsonist who blew up his ex-partner’s garden shed has been jailed for three years and two months.

Tyrone Ludlow was captured on doorbell camera footage walking towards his victim’s address in Gravesend whilst carrying a petrol can. Moments later there was an explosion and the outbuilding at the rear of her property was destroyed by flames.

Ludlow, 35, of Lane Avenue, Greenhithe, was sentenced at Woolwich Crown Court on Friday 23 September 2022 after pleading guilty to arson.

He also admitted charges of assault, criminal damage and breach of a non-molestation order in relation to the same victim, whose relationship with him had ended prior to the first incident that occurred on Wednesday 19 January 2022.

On that occasion an argument broke out at the woman’s home that resulted in Ludlow throwing a mobile phone that narrowly missed her head and caused damage to a wall. He then destroyed a television and ripped a kitchen cupboard door off its hinges, whilst also shouting abuse in the victim’s face.

She secured a non-molestation order against Ludlow following the incident, which he breached on two occasions in April by sending text messages to her.

On the evening of Saturday 16 April the victim was at home with her three children when she heard a loud explosion reported to have made the building shake. She then noticed flames coming from her garden shed which firefighters from Kent Fire and Rescue Service came to extinguish.

Ludlow was arrested later that night and subsequently charged in relation to the offence.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Brian Mitchell said: "Tyrone Ludlow is a dangerous individual who spared little thought for the safety of his victim, her three children or anyone else who lived nearby when he recklessly caused an explosion at her home.

"Offenders like him who have no self-control and put others at risk can have no complaints when they are sent to prison and have their freedom taken away from them.

"I hope Ludlow’s victim can take some comfort in the fact he is now behind bars where he can cause no further harm to her or any other women.’