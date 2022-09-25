A boy is in a critically ill condition after he fell from a cliff in Ovingdean, near Brighton yesterday evening (Saturday 24 September).

Emergency services were called to the cliff face at around 5pm to a report of a person falling from height.

The boy was found to have suffered serious injuries and was airlifted to hospital, where he remains.

He is not local to the area and is believed to have been visiting Brighton and Hove.

Enquiries to understand how the boy fell from the cliff are ongoing and his family are receiving support from officers.

Police are continuing to investigate how the incident occured. Credit: ITV Meridian

"Ovingdean roundabout was closed whilst the boy was bought to safety. The roundabout re-opened just before 10pm.

