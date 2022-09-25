Public warned not to approach naked man roaming the New Forest

Police are urging residents to contact them if they encounter a naked man walking in the New Forest.

Hampshire Police have recorded several sightings of the him between Lyndhurst and Ashurst during the past week.

Officers say they've been out since dawn to locate him, as the man seems to favour his naked rambles early in the morning.

They're urging the public not to approach him, but to contact them instead.

Writing on Facebook, the New Forest Heart Cops team wrote: "He’s been seen several times on the track that runs parallel to the A35, especially between the underpass from the golf course behind the cemetery at Bolton’s Bench, through the woods and to the bridges that go over the river as you walk towards Ashurst."We’ve been looking for him and carrying out reassurance patrols and our advice is if you do see him, don’t approach him and call us immediately.

People responding on the post were split on whether the man posed a serious threat.

Caroline Gleeson wrote: "There isn't a law against it, unless it is being done with the intent to "outrage public decency"(if there still is such a thing) .

"Why don't the police focus their energies on things that matter, like sorting knife crime and burglary?"

Ray Lisney wrote: "Maybe he’s just a naturist out early before people are about."

While Heather Aoibheann wrote: "It might not be illegal, but if it causes alarm or distress to others (as someone has reported) the Police have to investigate."