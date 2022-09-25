Emergency services in Bracknell are dealing with a 'chemical incident', Thames Valley Police has said.

Fire and Rescue teams were called to Tudor House off of Lynn Crescent in the early hours of this morning (Sunday 25 September) to reports of a water leak.

When they inspected the leak, some suspected chemicals were found in the building.

Nearby residents, including those living in Tudor House, were evacuated as a precaution the force said.

The Royal Logistics Corps are currently in attendance and are assessing the chemicals.

A rest centre has been set up at Bracknell Leisure Centre to care for those who have been evacuated.

It is not yet know when people will be able to return to their homes.

More to follow.