A man has been arrested after a boy, 10, fell from a cliff near Brighton at the weekend.

Emergency services were called to the scene at Ovingdean at around 5pm on Saturday (24 September).

The boy who was visiting the area was rushed to St Georges Hospital in London by the air ambulance.

Police say he remains in a serious but stable condition.

A 52-year-old man from Oxfordshire has been arrested on suspicion of allowing a child to come to serious physical harm.

He's been bailed until October whilst enquiries continue.

Anyone with information relevant to the incident is urged to call 101, quoting Operation Chaucer.