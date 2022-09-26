Skip to content

Breaking News

Oxfordshire man arrested over cliff fall which left boy, 10, in critical condition

  • Meridian
Police at the scene in Ovingdean, East Sussex.

A man has been arrested after a boy, 10, fell from a cliff near Brighton at the weekend.

Emergency services were called to the scene at Ovingdean at around 5pm on Saturday (24 September).

The boy who was visiting the area was rushed to St Georges Hospital in London by the air ambulance.

Police say he remains in a serious but stable condition.

A 52-year-old man from Oxfordshire has been arrested on suspicion of allowing a child to come to serious physical harm.

He's been bailed until October whilst enquiries continue.

Anyone with information relevant to the incident is urged to call 101, quoting Operation Chaucer.

Moment pensioner is mowed down by speeding e-scooter
Dad slams 'toxic' social media after son, 13, stabbed to death metres from home