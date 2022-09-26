This video contains distressing images Play Brightcove video

Watch the moment a pensioner is struck by an e-scooter, driven by Paul Satchell

An East Sussex pensioner says she's been left with physical and mental scars and is now 'terrified' of crossing the road after being knocked down by an e-scooter.

Myra Wood, was crossing the road in Bexhill on 1 December 2020, when she was struck by Paul Satchell who was riding an e-scooter at speed, as he tried to evade police.

The 79-year-old suffered what police describe as 'extensive injuries' including a fractured eye socket. She said she previously enjoyed an active life with regular walks and visits to the shops and to church in Bexhill and Sidley.

But the injuries she suffered left her in hospital for two days, and she was unable to eat solid food for six weeks.

Mrs Wood has agreed for footage of the moment she was hit to be released by police, as a warning to others about the dangers the vehicles pose to others and to remind them that the items are illegal to use on a public road or path.

The rider, Paul Satchell, 58, of no fixed address, was charged with Causing Serious Injury by Dangerous Driving.

Paul Satchell had been stopped by PC Jason Kemp and PC Daniel Turk in Watermill Lane, Bexhill, after using the powered vehicle. Credit: Sussex Police

At Lewes Crown Court on September 9 2022, he was sentenced to 16 months in prison. He was also disqualified from driving for a further three years and eight months.

Speaking after the sentencing Mrs Wood said: “I can say that this collision left me with physical and mental scars that have fundamentally affected my quality of life.

“I know I am a shadow of my former self.”

E-scooters are currently classed as a powered vehicle, but there is currently no way to legally register or insure them. So riding e-scooters in a public place is illegal and users can face having the item seized, and being prosecuted for motoring offences.

Collision Unit investigator Chris McGuckin said: “This was a particularly unusual case in as much as it was an e-scooter that was involved.

"We could only charge Satchell if it was established that the e-scooter was a ‘vehicle’ within the meaning of the Road Traffic Act.

Riding e-scooters in a public place is illegal. Credit: Sussex Police

“The quick actions of PC Turk and PC Kemp to seize the e-scooter, and then the examination and photographs taken by PC Dave Upjohn from our Roads Policing Unit, ensured we were able to show this was a ‘mechanically propelled vehicle’ to the satisfaction of the CPS.

“Satchell at first pleaded ‘not guilty’ to the charge and the matter was sent to the Crown Court for trial.

“But he failed to attend court on several occasions. Warrants were issued for his arrest. When he was arrested and appeared in court, the evidence was so strong that he had no choice but to change his plea to guilty.

“We are pleased that we could at last get justice for Mrs Wood with the 16-month prison sentence.

“The case shows that all road users have an obligation to pay attention and be aware of others on the road to prevent causing serious harm.

“It also demonstrates the harm that can be caused by e-scooters, which are still illegal to use in public, outside of a trial area.”