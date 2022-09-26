Pride of Britain 2022: The soldier who spent 111 days at sea in memory of his grandfather
For the last three months ITV Meridian has been searching for a fantastic fundraiser to represent the Meridian west region at the Daily Mirror Pride of Britain Awards.
All this week we will be meeting our four finalists, before the winner is revealed on Friday 30 September.
The first finalist in the Meridian west area is Jack Jarvis.
When it comes to raising money - there are less strenuous, far less dangerous options than the one taken by the 29-year-old solider.
Jack achieved a feat that many previously thought impossible - rowing, solo from mainland Europe to America.
Jack completed the challenge in memory of his late grandfather who suffered a brain tumour.
His hopes were that the money raised would help other families torn apart by an often devastating diagnosis.
