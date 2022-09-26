Play Brightcove video

Watch report by ITV Meridian's Sarah Gomme

For the last three months ITV Meridian has been searching for a fantastic fundraiser to represent the Meridian west region at the Daily Mirror Pride of Britain Awards.

All this week we will be meeting our four finalists, before the winner is revealed on Friday 30 September.

The first finalist in the Meridian west area is Jack Jarvis.

When it comes to raising money - there are less strenuous, far less dangerous options than the one taken by the 29-year-old solider.

Jack Jarvis rowed solo from mainland Europe to America.

Jack completed the challenge in memory of his late grandfather who suffered a brain tumour.

His hopes were that the money raised would help other families torn apart by an often devastating diagnosis.