Watch report by ITV Meridian's James Dunham

For the last three months ITV Meridian has been searching for a fantastic fundraiser to represent the Meridian west region at the Daily Mirror Pride of Britain Awards.

All this week we will be meeting our four finalists, before the winner is revealed on Friday 30 September.

The first finalist in the Meridian east area is great grandmother Betty Broocks.

The 91-year old has spent the majority of her life drumming up donations for a cause really close to her heart - the RNLI.

Betty was born in Rye Harbour, and the lifeboat service has always been an important part of her life - she says it's in her blood.

It's led to thousands and thousands of pounds raised for the charity.

In 1966, Betty's late husband Terry volunteered for the service when it received its brand new lifeboat.

That's when Betty came up with the idea of fundraising for the crew, starting a group called 'lifeboat ladies.'