A fundraiser called Spokes and Dreams has been launched by Southampton athlete Dave Savage.

The former Commonwealth Games triathlete said he had to do something after seeing children and young adults struggling in Cape Verde.

Dave says he was on holiday on the island, just off the western coast of Africa, when he saw the problem at first hand. The lack of bicycles meant some youngsters were having to walk long distances to get to school and this was affecting their education.

So Dave Savage has launched Spokes and Dreams.

Play Brightcove video

Money donated will buy bikes which are sent to Cape Verde, while the Project is also asking people to donate their old bikes - as long as they're in a good condition.

Donations can be taken into the Decathlon store in Southampton.

Store Manager Toby Hussey said: "We're encouraging anyone who's had a bike laying around in the shed or in the garden that they're not using at the moment to bring it into the store.

Young cyclsts in Cape Verde Credit: Cape Verde Cycling Federation

"We really want these bikes to be as rideable as possible.

"We'll have a good check over of the bike, take it into our storage, box it up and send it over."

A Director of the Cape Verde Cycling Federation has thanked Dave for his efforts.

Bartholomew Okoye Perreira told ITV Meridian: "The donations will make a massive difference. I'd like to thank everybody for supporting our project.

Credit: Cape Verde Cycling Federation

"I don't know the words to use to thank everybody. Thank you so much.

"Thank you so much."

Dave Savage is holding a Gala evening in Southampton as part of his fundraising.

He says he appreciates Cape Verde is almost 3,000 miles away, but he's hoping people here take Spokes and Dreams to their hearts.