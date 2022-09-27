Play Brightcove video

Video from @GosportPolice.

A police officer responding to a report of a suspicious bag in Gosport was caught on camera taking a bit of a tumble yesterday (Monday 26 September).

'Superman', a name given to him by colleagues, was attempting to climb over the fence in the Forton Road area when the 'fence fail' occured.

Gosport Police posted the video on social media to show the measures officers will go to to ensure the safety of local communities.

Unfortunately for this officer, who is an unpaid special constable, the suspicious item turned out to be nothing more than a bag of leaves.

Luckily he was uninjured and received support from his colleague PC Taylor, who can be heard talking to him as he attempted to climb the fence.

The fence proved to be more of a challenge than first thought. Credit: Twitter / @GosportPolice

Taking to Twitter Gosport Police said: "The following seven seconds really doesn’t need any words, but here’s some anyway. Oh, and before we say anything else, we should make clear that we have checked on our colleague, he is okay and he has definitely given his permission for us to share this with you all.

"To be absolutely honest though, the viral-potential of the video would possibly have outweighed his opinion on this occasion in any case. "The fence fail occurred while checking out a suspicious package* in the Forton Road area.

"It was also accompanied by the now infamous words of his colleague, PC Taylor – “Go on, careful… are you okay?”, interspersed with a fair amount of laughter. There was a bit of that in the office when he returned as well.

"While we fully expect you to also have a little chuckle at the video, please remember that the officer taking a tumble is one of our amazing special constables, so he wasn’t even getting paid for this fall.

"Please go gentle on him and, in between the howling, show him some love, too. #MrTumble (14328)

"*The suspicious package, which was eventually reached, turned out to be nothing more than a bag of leaves. In the end, not quite worth falling from a fence for.

"*We are often called upon to climb fences and walls, of various shapes and sizes, in order to reach a destination which isn't otherwise accessible. This climbing, as you can see, doesn't always go according to plan."