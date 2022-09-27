The family of a man who died in a crash near Lewes, in Sussex, has paid tribute to him.

Greg Moss was killed when a lorry collided with him on a stretch of the eastbound A27 carriageway a week ago (20 September).

The crash happened at around 7:38am on Tuesday (20 September) and the 35-year old rider was pronounced dead at the scene.

In a statement, his parents said: “Our beloved son, Greg Moss, was killed in a traffic accident on Tuesday, September 20.

Forensic officer at the scene of the collision.

“He brought so much sunshine and laughter to his family and to his many friends. Greg was the best son, brother and partner that anyone could ever wish for.

“We couldn’t be prouder of him and his loss has left a huge hole in our lives that will never be filled.”

A 54-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving however has since been released, with no further police action.

Sussex Police closed the road for over nine hours whilst carrying out its investigation at the scene.

Part of the road was concealed as police investigated.

Police are continuing to appeal for witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.

Officers are keen to hear from anyone who may have seen the vehicles or with dashcam footage of the vehicles in the area at the time to come forward.

The road reopened at 5pm on Tuesday (20 September), and officers thanked the public for their patience while diversions were in place.