Watch ITV News Meridian's Richard Slee reporting on the theft.

A family from Dorset say they've been left devastated after thieves made their way into their garden as they slept, and stole three motocross motorbikes.

Owner Matthew Carter has been speaking about the ordeal at their home in Poole, some of which has been captured on their video doorbell and local CCTV.

At about four in the morning last Thursday (22 September) the thieves made their way across four gardens before breaking into a shed.

Matthew said: "It made me feel sick that I had worked so hard to get everything I've got to get ripped out within an hour. It took me nearly a year to get those bikes and within an hour they are gone.

The three Yamaha YZ125 Motocross motorbikes are quite distinctive and worth tens of thousands of pounds.

"They are all blue. One is blue with white number plates. I know every bolt that is on the bikes. I know everything about them. I've rebuilt them three, four five times."

Matthew, who believed his property was specifically targeted, has provided a lot of CCTV footage to Dorset police and other information.

Although officers attended that night after neighbours reported suspicious activity, Matthew is disappointed by what the police have done since.

CCTV footage captured the thieves entering a back garden in Poole and then leaving with the stolen vehicles.

"What are the chances do you think of getting them back. It all comes down to whether the police actually do their job. Do you think they are doing their job?

"Not really. I've done more work for them than they've done for me in the past three days. I'm still waiting on a phone call now to say whether they are going ahead with investigations or not."

A Dorset Police spokesperson said they have been carrying out enquiries, reviewing footage and conducting house-to-house visits. Adding, officers will continue to explore new lines should they arise.