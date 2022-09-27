A 'prolific' shoplifter who stole items from Boots and Superdrug in Maidstone and threatened to stab two security guards has been jailed.

John Devall took a number of electric toothbrushes without paying, from the Superdrug store in Week Street on Sunday 18 September.

Four days later Devall returned to the town centre and removed electronic tags from two boxes containing a shaver and charging unit from the Boots store in King Street. When he tried to leave without paying, he was stopped by two security guards.

After the stolen items were recovered, he became abusive, threatened to stab them and then left the scene.

Police carried out a search for him and Devall was arrested in the town the following day.

John Devall also stole ekectric toothbrushes from the Superdrug store in Week Street. Credit: Google Earth

Devall, of London Road, Maidstone was charged with two counts of theft and two counts of threatening behaviour with intent to cause a person to fear violence would be used. The 38-year-old pleaded guilty at Medway Magistrates’ Court on Saturday 24 September and was sentenced to 208 days in prison.

Devall will also have to pay compensation to the victims along with court costs.

District Commander for Maidstone, Chief Inspector Mark McLennan said: "Devall is a prolific criminal who has been targeting shops in our town centre.

"While the security guards he threatened did not see a knife, his actions towards them were abhorrent and he was swiftly detained.

"Devall is now serving a prison sentence within days of his arrest. My town centre officers will continue to work closely with businesses in Maidstone to ensure anybody who targets their premises is identified and promptly brought to justice."