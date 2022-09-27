A 17-year-old boy from Oxfordshire has denied using his phone to hack two companies.

The teenager is accused of using the device without permission to gain information and codes from the businesses in order to hold them to ransom, prosecutor Valerie Benjamin said.

He appeared in custody at Highbury Corner Youth Court on Monday over one breach of bail charge and two charges of misuse of a computer.

The teenager had pleaded not guilty to the charges on Saturday, and it was decided his next hearing should take place at a Crown Court.

He already faces court proceedings over "very similar" matters, the court heard.

The boy will next appear at Southwark Crown Court on October 24.