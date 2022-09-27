A collection of giant hare sculptures will go under the hammer today (Tuesday 27 September) to raise money for a children's hospital.

The Hampshire Hare Trail has seen 31 hares and 4 leverets popping up around Southampton and Winchester, since June 2022.

Money raised from the Hampshire Art Trail will go towards providing Southampton Children’s Hospital with life-saving equipment.

The trail is brainchild of The Murray Parish Trust, a charity established in 2014 by Sarah Parish and James Murray after their daughter Ella-Jayne passed away to a congenital heart defect.

The giant hare sculptures will go under the hammer today to raise money for a children's hospital Credit: ITV News Meridian

The sale for the sculptures will start today (Tuesday 27 September) after the original auction date was rescheduled due to the Queen's funeral.

It will be led by celebrity auctioneer Charles Hanson, known for this appearances on the Antiques Roadshow.

In a statement, the company said "We are delighted that TV personality and renowned auctioneer, Charles Hanson will be conducting the auction.

"Previous Wild In Art trails have seen sculptures sell from between £3,000 to £40,000 and now grace homes, businesses and gardens all over the world."

The event starts at 6.30pm tonight (Tuesday 27 September) at The Great Hall, Winchester.

An online bidding room is also being opened, for those who can't attend the auction in person.