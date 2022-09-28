A new timetable for Southeastern will come into force from Sunday 11 December.

The company, which serves commuters across Kent, East Sussex and South-East London said it is designed to provide a more reliable service.

Trains will leave stations at almost the same time each hour and additional trains will be added at peak times.

It's hoped this will increase the flexibility to alter services, as demand for the trains changes.

What is changing?

The First Class on all mainline trains will be removed, providing up to 60 extra seats per service.

There will be new all-day services from Maidstone East to Charing Cross (via London Bridge), and reinstated peak time services to and from Beckenham Junction to London Blackfriars.

There will be more morning peak services on the Ashford line.

Customers using Metro services within London on the Hayes line wanting Cannon Street, and Greenwich customers wanting Charing Cross will need to change trains at London Bridge.

All trains on the Hayes line will terminate at London Charing Cross

All trains on the Woolwich line will terminate at London Cannon Street

Southeastern bosses said there has been a drop in peak-time demand, fewer customers are travelling on season tickets and fewer people are commuting each day, as hybrid working post-pandemic remains.

Currently, passenger numbers into London terminals are at 56% of pre-pandemic levels during the weekday, 77% weekday off-peak and 90% at weekends.

Scott Brightwell, Operations and Safety Director for Southeastern, said: "The way we all travel has changed post-pandemic, and many of our customers are now using our services differently and at varying times of the day.

"This new and improved timetable delivers a more consistent all-day service and means we’re providing trains, and space, where it’s needed most - which reflects the way people now travel.

"Our customers tell us that reliability and punctuality are their highest priorities. So, we’ve simplified routes to remove bottlenecks which will see more trains running on time, fewer cancellations, and a more reliable service.

"The simpler structure of the timetable, with most trains leaving stations at broadly the same time each hour, means we can more add more trains into the timetable as demand changes.

"As we continue to recover from the pandemic, our focus remains on providing the most convenient and reliable railway for everyone who uses it."