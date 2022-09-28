The family of a cyclist from Hampshire killed by an 82-year-old driver is calling on elderly motorists to check their eyesight to prevent other families suffering the "pain and devastation" they've endured.

Peter Gardner, of Bloswood Lane, Whitchurch, collided with cyclist Jim Tassell from behind, and knocked him off his bike in July last year.

He was airlifted to Southampton General Hospital, but died five days later.

Emma Damen, Jim Tassell's daughter, said: "It's very hard not to feel anything but anger because he chose to do that. He knew his eyesight was poor and he, just through his own selfishness, decided to get in the car and continue driving and he's taken my dad's life thorough his decision.

"The devastation that's caused us is very difficult to put into words.

"Hopefully, my end goal is to get the law changed. I've spoken to my local MP as well because it's outrageous that and an individual can just tickbox and say 'I'm fine to drive'.

"I just don't understand, there's no sense in that."

"It should be an assessment, an eyesight test, a health check, Emma added.

"That needs to change because this is going to happen again, it has happened before. My dad is not the first person this has happened to and other families will be devastated because of it and there needs to be a change."

Gardner was jailed for six months at Salisbury Crown Court after pleading guilty to causing death by careless driving.

Emma said: "I'm just so grateful that the judge could see that actually this person does need to be punished. Yes, he's 82 but that shouldn't be a reason not to put somebody in jail.

"He took my dad's life through his own fault, through his own negligence. For me, a prison sentence of any term is just like a piece of justice for dad."

A Hampshire police spokesman said: "The court heard Gardner was only able to read a registration plate at three metres away, as opposed to the required 20 metres."

The fatal collision happened on the B3400 between Andover Down and Hurstbourne Priors. Credit: ITV News Meridian

In his sentencing remarks, the judge said Gardner 'must have known his eyesight was failing.'

Sergeant Spencer Wragg, of the Roads Policing Unit, said: "This was a tragic and completely avoidable death.

"If Peter Gardner had made sure he was safe to drive then this collision would not have happened, saving the Tassell family the pain and turmoil they have been through.

"All drivers, no matter their age, have a responsibility to ensure they are fit and healthy. By getting behind the wheel with poor eyesight, you are putting your own life and the lives of other innocent road users at risk."