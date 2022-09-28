A farm in Southampton has put together a huge pumpkin display of Paddington Bear in memory of the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Tom Nelson and dad Ian have been growing pumpkin and squash for 30 years but seven years ago they started organising a pumpkin festival as the US trend spreads to the UK.

At Sunnyfields Farm they grow 30 different varieties, some of which are only suitable for carving and others like the small squash, which can be roasted and last for several months.

They were allowed to keep watering their fruit during the summer, so they still have large carving pumpkins.

Watch a time-lapse of how the display was put together at Sunnyfields Farm.

Thomas Nelson, Director of Sunnyfields Farm, said: "You've got one of the faces of the pyramid, there's 10,000 units, there's pumpkin and squash in it. The blue ones are squash, they are 'Crown Prince', quite fitting, and then you've got lots of orange ones, orange pumpkins, and then lots of different types of squash that do the shading and the depth.

"We thought this symbolism just felt right. Obviously, with the Queen passing, we wanted to give our own tribute to it in our own way. This felt like, almost like, Paddington represents us and saying what we all want to say.

"There's a lot of preparation behind the scenes but what we like to build it in one day. Mainly so it doesn't keep going on. There's 10,000 units, we had on average about five people working on it for ten hours. When we built it, it was a long day and definitely feeling the abs right now but it was worth it."