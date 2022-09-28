Play Brightcove video

Report by ITV Meridian's Tony Green

ITV Meridian East's next finalist for the Pride of Britain Fundraiser of the Year award is Tim Bell.

The 77-year-old tours the South East in a rather heavily customised mobility scooter which either looks like the Sheerness clock tower, or the Kent Surrey and Sussex Air Ambulance.

Turning up everywhere from his local supermarket to the Medway festival of light, the fundraiser on wheels shows no sign of slowing down.