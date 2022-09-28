Pride of Britain 2022: The retired Kent engineer and his specially adapted charity chopper
Report by ITV Meridian's Tony Green
ITV Meridian East's next finalist for the Pride of Britain Fundraiser of the Year award is Tim Bell.
The 77-year-old tours the South East in a rather heavily customised mobility scooter which either looks like the Sheerness clock tower, or the Kent Surrey and Sussex Air Ambulance.
Turning up everywhere from his local supermarket to the Medway festival of light, the fundraiser on wheels shows no sign of slowing down.
ITV Meridian will reveal the regional winner on Friday 30th September in our 6pm programme.