Play Brightcove video

Watch report by ITV Meridian's Derek Johnson

The second nominee for the Fundraiser of the year for the Meridian west region at the Daily Mirror Pride of Britain Awards is Ian Douglas.

The nurse has trudged over many terrains collecting money, but he is far from being your normal charity walker.

Not only has Ian covered hundreds of miles on his way to raising many thousands of pounds, but he has done every yard carrying a tumble dryer on his back.

Ian's charity plight began when he was looking for a gimmick to attract peoples' attention, and he decided on a tumble dryer.

"I actually bought it off Facebook marketplace, popped round and a lovely couple sold it to me, Ian said.

"I said 'I'm going to walk around the Isle of Wight with it. I got a very strange look."

Ian raises a lot of money for his favoured charity Charlie's Beach Hut.

Ian's raised tens of thousands of pounds for many charities and he's currently collecting supplies for Ukraine.

Alongside his charity work, he also works as a mental health nurse for the NHS in Gosport.

Ian's favoured charity was set up by the parents of Charlie Codling who died of a brain tumour just 2 weeks before his fifth birthday.

A beach hut style caravan in Cornwall named after Charlie now provides holidays for families of children with life limiting illnesses.