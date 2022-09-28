Play Brightcove video

Watch: Danish Taqwa undertakes motorists on the hard shoulder of the M4. Credit: Swindon Police.

A teenager has been disqualified from driving after he was filmed travelling at more than 100mph on the hard shoulder of the M4.

The video, posted on Facebook by Swindon police, shows a black Audi A3 driving along the hard shoulder, which is only to be used in an emergency.

18 -year-old Danish Taqwa, from Milton Keynes, committed the offence on May 6 this year near to Baydon in Wiltshire.

He pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention at Swindon Magistrates Court on Friday 23rd September, where he was given a four month ban.

He was also ordered to pay a £200 fine, £90 in costs and a £34 surcharge.