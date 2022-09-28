Play Brightcove video

This is the moment the Environment Agency crushed a tipper truck.

A van linked to waste dumped illegally has been seized in Chesham, Buckinghamshire, and crushed by the Environment Agency.

Investigators believe the Ford tipper truck belonged to a group operating at various sites in London.

The white van had been seen reportedly dumping waste on open land, in empty warehouses and other sites in Croydon, Merton, Mitcham and Southwark in the past year.

Material left at the sites included construction waste, tyres and rubbish from house clearances.

Crushing suspected offenders’ vehicles is one of the tactics to tackle large-scale illegal dumping of commercial waste. Credit: Environment Agency

Officers continue to investigate the vehicle’s owners, who failed to come forward to claim it before it was destroyed.

Matt Higginson, an Environment Manager for the Environment Agency in the South East, said: “Where individuals threaten to undermine legitimate businesses and illegally dump waste, we have no hesitation in using all powers open to us.

“Seizing vehicles involved in waste crime, based upon vital intelligence from the public, is an important weapon in our armoury to disrupt waste criminals and can make a real difference to local communities blighted by illegal dumping of waste.

“To avoid unwittingly supporting waste criminals, and facing the possibility of an unlimited fine, we ask the public and businesses to always ask for proof of a waste carrier’s registration and waste transfer note - and take photos of them – before having any waste cleared.”