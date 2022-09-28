A two-day simulated oil spill incident will take place off the coast of the Isle of Wight in the Solent from today (Wednesday 28 September).

The rehearsal is to test equipment and train emergency responders on how to respond in the event of a major spill.

A Boeing 727 aircraft, which has been specially adapted, will be flying in the area and will deposit a harmless fluorescein dye into the water.

The Maritime and Coastguard Agency's (MCA) dedicated Boeing 737 will also be in attendance along with Spotter aircraft as part of the exercise.

It will mark the first time the MCA and Oil Spill Response Limited (OSRL) have collaborated on this type of activity, alongside aviation operators 2Excel and RVL.

The MCA's Boeing 737 is also taking part. Credit: MCA

Maritime and Coastguard Agency environmental science officer Jamie Gathercole said: "Thankfully, major oil spills don't happen often, particularly in UK waters, but we still need to ensure we are ready to respond to a significant incident.

"The MCA's 737 dispersant spray aircraft gives the UK another valuable tool in oil pollution response, and this exercise allows the MCA to operate alongside our counter pollution partners in Oil Spill Response Limited (OSRL).

"A joined-up response is essential and it's what we'd expect to see in a real-life major oil spill incident, so the chance to rehearse the coordination and communication aspects, as well as the practical application component, is vital.

"Our two aviation providers will also have the opportunity to demonstrate their specific expertise, and we all learn from each other; ensuring that we are fully prepared should the worst happen."