Detectives are investigating the attempted kidnap of a teenage girl in Basingstoke.

The teenager was walking along Scotney Road, just before the turning into Maple Crescent at 8:15am on Wednesday morning (28 September), and was being followed by a man on a bike.

Moments later a white van drove up next to the girl and a man tried to pull her inside, as the cyclist tried to push her.

Police say the girl was able to run away from the scene.

The first suspect, who was riding a dark coloured bicycle, is described as being taller than 5ft 10ins. He had dark brown hair.

He was of small build and was wearing a black hoodie, black shoes and had a stubble beard.

The second suspect, who was driving a van, was wearing a black beanie, a red long sleeved T-shirt and jeans.

Officers are carrying out patrols in the area and say these will continue throughout the week. Police are asking anyone who recognises the description of the suspects, saw any suspicious behaviour or has dash cam footage of the area to get in touch.

Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to call 101, quoting crime reference number 44220395122.