Hundreds of bus drivers are to stage fresh strikes in a dispute over pay.

Members of Unite employed by Arriva in Kent had already announced they are taking industrial action on Friday.

This will now be followed by a further four days of strikes on October 6, 7, 10 and 11.

Unite said the workers were seeking a pay increase in line with inflation and which addresses years of pay erosion.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “This is a prime example of a very wealthy company which can fully afford to pay its workers a fair pay increase but is refusing to do so.”

A company spokesperson said: “We are extremely disappointed for all our customers to confirm that further industrial action will take place in October across Northfleet, Gillingham, Maidstone and Tunbridge Wells on the following dates: 6th, 7th, 10th and 11th October.

“Arriva remains committed to resolving the industrial action and continues to encourage the Unite trade union to ballot on our pay offer.

“We will continue to keep our customers and stakeholders updated, we apologise for the inconvenience this will cause across the region.”