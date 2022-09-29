A man who sexually assaulted a woman in Maidenhead and then stole her phone to stop her from calling for help has been jailed.

Muhammad Hesham, aged 32, of Russell Rise, Luton, has been sentenced for attempted rape and sexual assault and faces nine years in prison.

On 17 September 2021, the woman got into Hesham’s car, thinking it was a taxi but it was being driven by Hesham.

He took her to an industrial area in Holyport where he sexually assaulted the woman and attempted to rape her.

He then stole her mobile phone to prevent her calling for help.

Investigating officer, Detective Sergeant Mo Rashid, based at Maidenhead police station, said: “I am pleased that Hesham has been convicted of these terrible offences he committed against his victim.

"The victim has been extremely brave in standing up to her attacker and giving evidence in court and I hope that Hesham's conviction will help her to recover from this terrible ordeal that he put her through.

"Thames Valley Police is committed to protecting the public and to bring those to justice who commit offences of a predatory nature."