Pride of Britain 2022: RAF reservist who's raised thousands for veteran charity

Report by ITV Meridian's Charlotte Briere-Edney

ITV Meridian West's latest Pride of Britain Fundraiser of the Year nominee is an RAF reservist at Brize Norton.

Hayley Court has raised almost £50,000 for Combat Stress, which helps veterans struggling with their mental health.

Hayley says the charity has saved friends lives, and she felt compelled to help them after hearing their fundraising had been hit by the pandemic.

Her job has taken her to Iraq and Afghanistan, and in 22 years with the RAF, she's seen and felt the impact of war first hand.

Corporal Hayley Court, 62 Squadron, Royal Air Force, said: "Basra. When I came back, I was quite affected. I was.

"And I think a lot of others were. I mean, I got help but a lot of people didn't get the help.

"And it's sitting with them and it destroys their lives, to be honest."

As well as working as an RAF reservist, Hayley also runs her own events business and has a job in hospitality.

Amid this demanding schedule she's still found time to raise thousands of pounds.

Darren Jackson, Combat Stress, said: "We are 77% reliant on donations from our amazing and generous supporters.

"Put simply we can't do what we do without people like Hayley."

Hayley's enthusiasm has galvanised military teams around the world to start fundraising, persuading colleagues to climb Mount Snowden and even getting bosses to take pies in the face.

In a few weeks Hayley will swap jumpsuits and planes for ballgowns and canapés as she puts on a charity ball.