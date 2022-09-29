Play Brightcove video

Report by ITV News Meridian's Abigail Bracken

ITV Meridian East's next finalist for the Pride of Britain Fundraiser of the Year award is a woman from Kent who has raised tens of thousands for charity by setting up a clifftop run along our spectacular coastline.

Chantele Rashbrook, who is from Deal near Dover, did all of this while receiving treatment for breast cancer.

The charity runs have already raised £180,000 for Breast Cancer Now.

Chantele Rashbrook, fundraiser, said: "I wanted to do something for Breast Cancer Now and came up with this crazy idea about a run.

"It's because where we live, obviously on the cliffs, it's beautiful and it just makes sense."

It is the only charity run along the clifftops from Hastings in Sussex all the way to Deal in Kent with people taking part able to take in views of iconic landmarks like the White Cliffs of Dover.

The longest route is 55 miles, which some do as a relay, and the shortest is five miles.

Chantele organised the first 'clifftop challenge' back in 2014 while having chemotherapy for secondary breast cancer which had spread to her lungs.

Lily Rashbrook, Chantele's daughter, said: "She puts everything that she's going through to the side and wants to just help others and maybe people that are going through the same.

"I think because she's been there herself she knows exactly what it's like and would love to constantly raise the money. She knows how important it is."