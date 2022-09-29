Play Brightcove video

Watch ITV News Meridian's Kerry Swain's report

ITV Meridian West's next finalist for the Pride of Britain Fundraiser of the Year award is a vet from the New Forest who has fulfilled a 30 year dream to ride the entire length of Britain on horseback.

Kate McMorris covered 1,332 miles in three months on her beloved horse Marylin.

She took part in the Great British Vet Trek riding from John O Groats to Lands End on Marilyn - a horse she bred herself.

She endured cold, wind, rain and a heatwave and raised £20,000 for charity.

Kate McMorris, said: "I had a lot of rain, we had a few storms with gales when I was camping which was entertaining but I just got so used to just getting wet.

"And then obviously as we worked our way down the country I then ended up with the other extreme, the heatwave.

"I could be quite often in danger on the roads it's really scary to ride on roads nowadays in England especially the busier ones.

"I would say the trickiest bit was the terrain of the Highlands. I think I'd underestimated the terrain and I walked probably 80% of it leading Marylin."

Kate and Marylin took three months to walk more than 1300 miles raising money for two charities.

Pets as Therapy sends volunteers into places like schools, care homes and hospices using animals to improve health and well being.

Vetlife provides emotional, financial and mental health support to people in the veterinary profession.