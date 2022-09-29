Windsor Castle to reopen to the public following the Queen's passing

Windsor Castle is to reopen to the public today (Thursday 29 September) for the first time since the passing of Her Majesty the Queen.

The castle has been closed since the 9th of September, when the news of the Queen's death was announced.

Members of the public will now be able to visit the Queen's final resting place in the George VI Memorial Chapel and see the ledger stone inscribed with her name.

The Queen was laid to rest together with the Duke of Edinburgh, last week, in a private service attended by King Charles III and the royal family - which followed her state funeral at Westminster Abbey and committal service in Windsor.

The Queen's ledger stone is made of hand-carved Belgian black marble with brass letter inlays. Credit: PA

Entrance to St George's Chapel is included with a ticket to Windsor Castle, but members of the public have been advised to pre-book to ensure they are able to access the site.

The chapel will remain closed on Sunday's, however, when it is only open to those attending a service.

Visitors can expect most of the site to be open, including the chapel, but Queen Mary’s Dolls’ House will be closed.

The Platinum Jubilee display that was available to view in Windsor Castle will not reopen however.

The Berkshire castle is one of the last royal residences to reopen following the death of the Queen, following The Queen’s Gallery at Buckingham Palace, the Palace of Holyroodhouse and The Queen’s Gallery in Edinburgh's reopening last week.

Ticket holders are being warned that they will not be permitted to bring flowers into the castle when it reopens.

Anyone who does wish to leave flowers will be able to do so at the Cambridge Gate, at the Castle end of the Long Walk.

There will not be an on-site book of condolence, anyone wishing to do so will be asked ti sign an online book on the Royal Family Website.