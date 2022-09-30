A man has been arrested and charged in connection with two separate rape incidents in Chichester.

Ion Gheorghe Tanasie, 40, of Pound Farm Road, Chichester, is charged with the rape of a woman in Churchside about 10.20pm on 24 July, and the rape of a second woman in Velyn Avenue about 7.30pm on 19 September.

He appeared before Crawley Magistrates’ Court on Friday 30 September and has been remanded in custody to appear at Portsmouth Crown Court on October 28.

Police say both women have received specialist safeguarding support and investigations are ongoing.

Police are urging anyone with any information about either of these incidents to report it online or call 101, quoting Operation Day.

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report it online.