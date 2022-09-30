Police have stepped up patrols in an area of Southampton after a man exposed himself to an 8-year-old girl in a series of incidents.

At 11am on August 26 a man exposed himself to the child outside the entrance to woodland on Sinclair Road.

There were three other incidents of indecent exposure in the Lordswood area and police are appealing for information.

Between 5.10pm and 5.20pm on July 12, it was reported that a man exposed himself to a woman in her 30’s in a wooded area between Goldcrest Gardens and Turnstone Gardens.

Between 6.25pm and 6.40pm on September 23, a man exposed himself to a woman in her 50’s in the cut way leading out of Turnstone Gardens, close to Longleat Gardens.

At around 12.55pm on September 24, a man exposed himself to two women in their 20’s in Lordswood woods, close to Osprey Close.

No-one was assaulted.

The man is described as white with bushy /scruffy shoulder length brown hair and a very thick bushy beard which could be fake, wearing large dark sunglasses.

Police Sergeant Chris Collins from the Southampton West Neighbourhood Policing Team said: “We know that these incidents will cause concern in the local community however please be reassured that we are taking these reports seriously and have been carrying out enquiries.

“If you see a man matching the description acting suspiciously in this area or witness any further exposure incidents of this kind, please call us on 999 immediately so that we can deploy officers and carry out a thorough search of the area.

“Also, if you live in the area and have private CCTV including ring-doorbell that may have captured something, we would like to hear from you.

“Officers are carrying out increased patrols in the area. If you have any concerns or information, please don’t hesitate to speak to them.”

Anyone with information is being asked to call 101 quoting reference 44220395148.

Alternatively people can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.