Motorists have been warned of disruption to journey's in and around Reading, because of major road works that are taking place on the M4 this weekend.

Drivers are being told to avoid travelling in the town centre where possible as roads are likely to be extremely busy.

National Highways says it is closing the eastbound stretch between junctions 12 (Theale) and 11 (Reading) on Friday 30 September from 10pm to 6am.

It will then be closed again after 10pm on Saturday 1 October until 6am on Monday 3 October.

The road was closed in the opposite direction last weekend, which led to 2 hour long queues in and around the Berkshire town.

Now, Reading Borough Council has said people should 'avoid driving' in Reading where possible, ahead of the latest round of works.

It added that the closure of the M4 last weekend for smart motorway works "caused significant disruption across the town" which is likely to continue for the duration of the work.

"Reading’s roads are nevertheless expected to be busy again" the authority said.

"We would urge residents and visitors to consider avoiding driving in Reading where it is possible and consider alternative forms of travel for the duration for the National Highways works over the coming weekends."

What will the diversion route be?

A signed diversion route will be using the A4 and A33.

Motorists will be taken off the motorway at Junction 12 and directed on to the A4.

Diversion signs will be clearly in place to the A33 at Junction 11, where motorists can rejoin the motorway.

There could also be some disruption during the day on Saturday, where there will be one lane closed on the eastbound stretch.

Are there any further closures?

National Highway are planning further closures over the coming weekends.

The eastbound stretch between junctions 11 (Reading) and 10 (Wokingham) will be closed from 7-10 October.

It will start after 10pm on Friday 7 October and the motorway will reopen by 6am on Monday 10 October 2022.

Traffic will be diverted onto the B3270, A3290 and the A329M.

The eastbound stretch will be closed again between junctions 11 (Reading) and 10 (Wokingham) from the evening of 15 October until the morning of 17 October.

The closure will start after 10pm on Saturday 15 October and the motorway will reopen by 6am on Monday 17 October 2022.

Traffic will be diverted onto the B3270, A3290 & the A329M.