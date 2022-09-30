Over the past week, ITV News Meridian has been showcasing the finalists of the Pride of Britain regional Fundraiser of the Year Award.

Today, the winners for ITV Meridian East and West were announced in our 6pm programme.

The ITV News Meridian West winner is Jack Jarvis

When it comes to raising money - there are less strenuous, far less dangerous options than the one taken by the 29-year-old solider.

Jack achieved a feat that many previously thought impossible - rowing, solo from mainland Europe to America.

Jack completed the challenge in memory of his late grandfather who suffered a brain tumour.

His hopes were that the money raised would help other families torn apart by an often devastating diagnosis.

The moment Jack found out he had won the award

The ITV News Meridian East winner is Chantele Rashbrook

Chantele Rashbrook has raised tens of thousands for charity by setting up a clifftop run along our spectacular coastline.

Chantele, who is from Deal near Dover, did all of this while receiving treatment for breast cancer.

The charity runs have already raised £180,000 for Breast Cancer Now.

The moment Chantele found out she had won the award

The pair will now compete at the main Pride of Britain Awards.