Southern Water warns storm overflows 'likely' to occur over the weekend

Southern Water has warned storm overflows are 'likely' to occur this weekend due to forecast heavy rain.

The company issued a statement which warned it was "likely permitted storm overflow systems will operate to protect homes from flooding".

It explained when there is heavy or prolonged rain, the network has to cope with rainwater run-off from roads, roofs, driveways and hard surfaces.

Storm overflows are regulated and permitted by the Environment Agency but do include some sewage that has not been fully treated.

One of Southern Water' treatment works. Credit: ITV News Meridian

However Southern Water claims these discharges are typically heavily diluted and made up of 95% or more rainwater.

A spokesperson for Southern Water said: “We are investing and taking action to reduce the use of storm overflows and lead the way towards creating healthier rivers and seas.

“We have committed to investing £2 billion over five years to improve our performance.

"This will help us to reduce 80% of our pollution incidents by 2025 and significantly reduce storm overflows by 2030 by improving our wastewater assets and environmental performance."