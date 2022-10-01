Play Brightcove video

Video report by ITV News Meridian's Kerry Swain

For the first time in person since before the Covid pandemic, leading figures from all walks of life have come together to launch Black History Month South.

Events will being taking place throughout October to recognise the important contributions made by black people - past and present.

Southampton's is one of the region's biggest events annually and highlights local successes with diversity and equality at the forefront.

Black History Month South is a social enterprise dedicated to raising awareness of black achievements and contributions throughout history.

Ebony Rowe says how important black history is taught in schools.

Play Brightcove video

BHM South kicks off in style this evening with a Gala Night of Entertainment, celebrating the diversity of Southampton and featuring a wealth of talent from the city.

Described as a fun-packed, family event, it will feature comedy, spoken word artists such as Munnya Usuwana, dance groups, soul singer Queenie Creole Moore, and a special performance from Southampton's Love Soul Choir.

Southampton celebrates Black History Month Credit: ITV Meridian

The theme of this year's Black History Month is original influencers from historical figures to Stormzy.

A month of culture, conversation and celebration lies ahead.