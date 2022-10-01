It's been a year since Afrori Books in Brighton opened its doors.

Founder, Carolynn Bain, was inspired to open the shop to celebrate the work of black Authors and Illustrators and to give talented people a platform. It began as an online store following the murder of George Flloyd, but after successfully crowdfunding, Afrori books opened its North Laine shop in October last year.

Carolynn says this year has brought more than she could have imagined, but there is a lot of work still to be done.

However, it's not just about books. Carolynn says Afrori is a community hub and safe space where people can come and "just be".

Denhue Harris reads from his book about STEM leaders

To mark the start of Black History Month, a special event has been held, celebrating pioneering people of the past - from innovators to airmen.

Aerospace Engineer, Denhue Harris, and partner, Natalie Bent who is a Web Designer, have written, illustrated and published a book about leaders in Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths. The couple were also inspired to set up their own publishing house, Little Scholars Playground after struggling to find lift-the-flap books for their daughter, Keziah, to relate to.

ITV Meridian's report is by Charlotte Wilkins

Among the speakers at the event was K.N Chimbri who shared the rarely heard stories of black British airmen during the First and Second World Wars - celebrating the inspiring contributions of people of African descent from pilots to ground crew.

Britain's Black Airmen is written by K.N Chimbiri

Afrori's resident Poet on the Sofa, Pauline Rutter, also held a poetry workshop, inspired by David Olusoga's book: Black and British.

Pauline's poem was inspired by David Olusoga's book : Black and British

Afrori Books holds events throughout the year, from Anti-Racism workshops to Book Clubs and Supper Clubs. Carolynn continues to have big plans. In the next couple of weeks, she will also be going to Parliament to talk to a parliamentary committee about diversity in books.