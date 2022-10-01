A former chef from Herne Bay has won his case against P&O Ferries after it admitted his sacking - was unfair dismissal - when around 800 staff lost their jobs without notice in March.

John Lansdown was the only seafarer to take legal action when he refused a redundancy settlement, offered by the ferry company.

The firm admitted no consultation over the job losses took place before March. It has refused to comment on the case.

Workers who were sacked and accepted P&O Ferries' redundancy package signed away their right to take legal action against the company.

The company took the action, saying its business was no longer "viable" and it therefore needed to sack 786 seafarers to guarantee its "future viability".

The CEO, Peter Hebblethwaite, told MPs the firm was halving its costs under a "new operating model", which meant international seafarers would be paid less than a minimum wage.

He said P&O Ferries otherwise had no future.

Its employees were sacked without consultation. A move later found to be against the law.

Mr Hebblewaite said: “We chose not to consult … and we will compensate every one in full for that.”

Mr Lansdown began legal proceedings in April.

He said: "It was a day which changed all of our lives. They turned our lives upside down."

He described his settlement as a "moral victory".

As part of it, P&O Ferries and Mr Lansdown have agreed not to disclose the size of the settlement.