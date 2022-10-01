Rail passengers across the ITV Meridian region are facing another day without train services as thousands of workers stage their latest strike.

Majority of train companies have been hit leading to line closures and nine out of ten services cancelled.

The dispute centres on pay and a row about job losses.

Services are expected to be affected tomorrow - with a late start to timetables. Another walkout has been called by drivers for Wednesday.

Operators say either no trains will run or timetables will be severely reduced Credit: ITV Meridian

Chiltern Railways says no services are operating today.

Great Western Railway says on strike days services will be severely disrupted and some parts of the GWR network will have no trains running at all. Train services on the days following the industrial action will also be disrupted. On strike days an extremely limited service will operate between 07:30 and 18:30; the first trains will start later and the last trains will leave much earlier.

Southern advises to only travel if absolutely necessary with severe disruption expected. The railway will operate limited opening hours with services starting later than normal and finishing in the late afternoon. It urges passengers to check first and last trains carefully, as there will be no alternative travel outside of these services.

South Western Railway is running a severely reduced service between 0730 and 1830 only. With the first services to run on Sunday starting much later and expected to be busy - passengers are urged to avoid them if possible.

Southeastern is not running any services on the rail network today and says passengers should not attempt to travel by train. It will be running a special timetable tomorrow (Sunday) to support London Marathon runners.

Gatwick Express is asking passengers to only travel if absolutely necessary and expect severe disruption. It is operating limited opening hours with services starting later than normal and finishing in the late afternoon.

Thameslink is running a severely reduced service, with delays expected.

Many operators warn they will be extremely busy and won't be providing bus replacement services.

Online journey planners are being updated with the latest timetable information as passengers are advised to find alternative ways to travel.

Customers who have already purchased tickets for strike days can claim a full refund or amend their ticket.